Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $262,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.