Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $89.50 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

