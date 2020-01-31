Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ball were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,335,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ball by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Ball by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Ball by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 45,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

