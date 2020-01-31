Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.21-1.35 EPS.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

