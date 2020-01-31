Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

