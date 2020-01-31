LiteBitcoin Price Tops $0.0001 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3,311.00 and $4.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

