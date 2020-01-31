Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.93. 320,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,745. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $252,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,615 shares of company stock worth $6,563,659 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 827.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

