Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.86 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 2,104,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,435. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

