LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 823,400 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $203,805 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 461.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

