Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.