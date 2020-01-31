Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 407,374 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 562,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

About Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.