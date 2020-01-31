Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.22

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 75240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

