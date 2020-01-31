Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.18 to $1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,086,637.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,877 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

