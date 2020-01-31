LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FINMY opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $6.55.
LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.