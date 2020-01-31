LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FINMY opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

