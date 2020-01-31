Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,182 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $83.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

