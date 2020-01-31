Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

