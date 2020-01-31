Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 994 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,705. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

