Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 371,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,329,344. The company has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

