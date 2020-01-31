Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Caterpillar by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11,441.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,419 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.95. 2,522,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,438. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.