LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.