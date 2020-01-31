Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

BABA traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.55. 2,151,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,728. The company has a market cap of $524.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

