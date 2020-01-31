Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $3.08. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,898,858 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $50,011.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

