Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.64.

NYSE:LEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.08. 403,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,801. Lear has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lear by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 30.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lear by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

