Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 892,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

