Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Lazard has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

