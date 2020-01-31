Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. 3,267,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

