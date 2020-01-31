Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given New GBX 980 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 861.43 ($11.33).

LAND stock opened at GBX 950 ($12.50) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 971.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 886.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

