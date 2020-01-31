Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 709.82 ($9.34).

LRE traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 753.50 ($9.91). The company had a trading volume of 89,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 762.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 719.96. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,535.00.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

