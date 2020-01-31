Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.15-4.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.14 and its 200-day moving average is $250.61.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.29.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.