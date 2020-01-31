Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 9.9% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.34 on Friday, hitting $300.61. The company had a trading volume of 128,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $319.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.