Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06.
Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile
