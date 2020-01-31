Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

