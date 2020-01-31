L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.70. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 16,683 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in L S Starrett by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in L S Starrett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L S Starrett by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L S Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

