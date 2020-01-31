Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

KLIC stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 808,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

