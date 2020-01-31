K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of K&S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:KPLUF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. K&S has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.13.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

