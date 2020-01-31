Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 983 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $145,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

