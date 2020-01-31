Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $4.57 Million in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,255,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,418,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 605,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 204,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

