Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.58. 3,599,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $162.89 and a 52 week high of $225.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.00.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

