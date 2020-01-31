Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 413.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $56.89. 43,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

