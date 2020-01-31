Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 198.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 160.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Shares of IYLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 89,755 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

