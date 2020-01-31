Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 466.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10,477.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 484,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 217,704 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,404,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,585. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.