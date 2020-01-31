Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 6,439 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IYF traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 142,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.47. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.98 and a twelve month high of $141.06.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

