Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110,527 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.21. 178,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,175. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $187.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.28.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

