Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

