Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 131,066 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 131,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 484,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

