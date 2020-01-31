Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO traded down $24.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,061.76. 18,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,488. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $832.62 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,140.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

