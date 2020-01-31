Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.52 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 619,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

