Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $4 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $31.93. 5,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

