Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $7.16 on Friday, hitting $312.71. 1,441,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

