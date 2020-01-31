Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 7,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07.

