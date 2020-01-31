Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $93.21. 73,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,168. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.